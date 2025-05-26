Tariff uncertainty ‘rocking the boat’ as season kicks off in Minnesota

Tariff uncertainty is “rocking the boat” as the season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend in Minnesota, according to boating industry professionals.

Your Boat Club rental service told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that uncertainty has been created by a recent rise in tariffs on raw materials needed to make the majority of boats in the U.S.

President Donald Trump increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25% in March.

Bryan Delorme, COO of Your Boat Club, said they’ve noticed some slowdown in people buying boats amid the rise in tariffs.

“We’ve already seen, you know, consumers sort of pull back a little bit,” Delorme said in an interview at one of their Lake Minnetonka locations on Monday. “Doesn’t mean they’re not going to make that purchase, but they’re waiting to see what happens on their side.”

Katy and Trent Nady were hitting the water at the same Your Boat Club location in Wayzata. It’s their second season as members, and their first season bringing their 1-month-old baby along for the ride.

“We can just kind of hop on and hop off, and, you know, minimal work that goes into it,” Trent Nady said.

“It’s great with a newborn,” said Katy Nady.

The family said they opted to rent rather than buy because it’s easier and cheaper.

“I have a couple of friends who have boats and have slips out here, and we pay less for the membership than they do, just for a year of the slip,” Trent Nady said.

Asked how the industry was feeling in the moment, Delorme replied, “I would say cautious.”

“I mean, with aluminum and other products, you know, if those prices go up, the cost of manufacturing goes up, and, you know, they will have no choice but to put some of those on the customer.”

Delorme said it was too early to tell how much prices could increase in his talks, so far, with the manufacturers Your Boat Club purchases its fleet from.

“I would say it’s very early in those discussions,” he said, adding the company’s fleet was bought and paid for this season, so their costs and the price tag on owning a membership should not be affected at this point.

“Now, will that be impacted as we go into next year? Again, too early to know,” Delorme said.

“Right now, we’re not doing that at the moment,” he continued, responding to whether Your Boat Club would increase its prices for members.

“If the dues have to go up a little bit, which we understand to a certain degree, but we’ll be a little sensitive of that,” Trent Nady said. “I think because we get out here a decent amount of time, it still makes it worth it, and our total cost of ownership is relatively low, but it’ll definitely make us, you know, think twice about it.”

There was a bright side for the rental service. Delorme said their membership has been up about 20% this year.

The industry should have an idea of what the real impact of the tariffs could look like by late summer or the fall, he said.