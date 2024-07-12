Target USA Cup Soccer Tournament workers aim to keep participants, fans cool

Players will be competing at the largest youth soccer tournament in North America in extremely hot temperatures and potential pop-up storms.

The largest youth soccer tournament in North America is underway at the National Sports Center in Blaine, and workers there will be making sure everyone stays cool in the hot weather.

Games being held include the quarterfinals, semi-finals and championship matches both Saturday and Sunday. However, some games began just before 8 a.m. Friday, and will wrap up at 7:10 p.m. for the day.

This year, nearly 1,200 teams will compete over the next three days – an event for the record books, according to tournament officials.

Players will be representing 23 different states and 17 different countries, including places such as Brazil and Costa Rica.

Event officials emphasize they’re prepared for the very hot temperatures and pop-up storms predicted for the weekend, which has caused Minnesota’s Weather Authority to issue a Forecast First Alert.

“We’re definitely keeping our eyes on it. I mean, I think none of us expected to be warm because we’ve had such a mild summer,” said Sara Toli, a spokesperson for the tournament. “But basically, we have a system where we have a yellow threshold and a red. So, when we hit yellow, we’ll take water breaks and then when we hit red, we will shorten the games and do water breaks as well.”

The latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority predicts temperatures to reach the lower to mid-90s in the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as well as extremely humid conditions. Heat index values are expected to reach near 100 degrees all three days.

