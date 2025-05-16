‘Sweet little precious angel’: Killing of Aniya Allen remains unsolved 4 years later

It was a crime that stunned Minneapolis four years ago and still does today.

6-year-old Aniya Allen, a little girl who loved unicorns, was fatally shot by a stray bullet at 36th and Penn Avenues North.

“She was this sweet little precious angel, that had this love, you would adore her immediately,” said KG Wilson, Aniya’s grandfather. “She was taken…my heart was broken into thousands of pieces.”

Aniya was headed back home after getting McDonald’s with her mom when she was shot in the backseat of their car on May 17, 2021.

“It’s unbelievable that someone could do something like this and not turn themselves in,” Wilson said.

There were two groups of people shooting at each other when Aniya’s car turned down the street and was caught in the crossfire, according to Minneapolis Police.

“A totally innocent child,” said Commander Richard Zimmerman, MPD, who has been on the case ever since.

Zimmerman said he’s frustrated that no one has stepped forward with a tip since there were many people at the scene.

“They may be afraid to, they might not care, but they know who was shooting up there,” Zimmerman said. “We need people to come forward, and there’s a huge reward.”

Zimmerman holds onto hope that a tip will come in to help Wilson and his family. Before Aniya’s shooting, Wilson had been a peace activist who had helped many families who lost loved ones to violence.

“Nobody should ever have to feel anything like this…nobody,” Wilson said.

You can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.