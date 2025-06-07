Suspects arrested following Burnsville graduation gunfire identified

A Burnsville city official has identified the four suspects who were taken into custody Friday night following reports of fights and gunfire at a high school graduation.

Mike Tracy with the city of Burnsville confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday, the identities of the four individuals who were arrested:

18-year-old Abdikani Mukhtar Abdiwahab

18-year-old Abdulahi Jama Ali

18-year-old Amir Mawlid Ali

18-year-old Mustafe Yusuf Omar

According to the Dakota County Jail roster, Abdiwahab and Abdulahi Jama Ali, are being held on probable cause of a drive-by shooting with a dangerous weapon towards a motor vehicle or building, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The jail roster says Amiir Mawlid Ali is being held for the Minneapolis FBI for prohibited owning, possessing, or operating a machine gun and/or short-barrel shotguns.

Omar is being held on probable cause for trespassing.

At this time, it is unknown if any of the men who were arrested were connected to Burnsville High School.

The incident occurred 30 minutes after the Burnsville High School Graduation ceremony ended, just west of the school building, when multiple reports of gunshots were made.

Police say no injuries were reported, and the four aforementioned men were taken into custody.

A single firearm was recovered from the scene, according to Tracy.