Suspected burglar caught in Cottage Grove

A would-be burglar was apprehended Friday morning in Cottage Grove after they reportedly tried to steal from cars.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, Cottage Grove police were informed that a man was attempting to get into vehicles in the 6600 block of 94th Street South.

During their investigation into the area, police said cars showed signs of tampering.

Officers later found a suspect, identified as 36-year-old Cebrian Omar Sims of Cottage Grove, along the 8300 block of 85th Street.

“I’m thankful to the responding officers, the Sheriff’s Office, and to investigators who are all doing a remarkable job handling this case,” Cottage Grove Director of Public Safety Peter Koerner said. “Although these crimes are never ideal or okay, it is an uncommon occurrence in Cottage Grove. We always encourage our citizens to ensure their cars and houses are locked and call 9-1-1 if you see something suspicious.”

Sims was booked on charges related to burglary, theft, and tampering with a motor vehicle.