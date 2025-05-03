Suspect arrested in connection to St. Paul homicide

The St. Paul Police Department announced Saturday that they have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday’s homicide investigation.

Police said they have arrested 34-year-old Joseph Davis and booked him into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

No further updates are available… — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 3, 2025

SPPD Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said officers performed a welfare check at a home on the 300 block of Edmund Avenue just after 5 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a woman might have been injured inside. The caller was also concerned that a 2-year-old child was home alone.

The toddler was found unharmed inside the house. However, the child’s mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

When asked about the nature of the woman’s death Friday, Vixayvong said the trauma to the woman’s body led investigators to believe it was a homicide.