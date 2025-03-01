Suspect wanted in Friday night Columbia Heights deadly shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Columbia Heights Friday night.

A man arrived at North Memorial Hospital around 11:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the facility, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says.

Preliminary information from Columbia Heights police is that the man was shot near the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast, the press release says.

No arrests have been made yet, but the sheriff’s office says there is no known threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.