Suspect wanted for throwing unknown substance in Webber Pool, threatening others

Webber Natural Swimming Pool in Minneapolis is closed after a person put an unknown white substance into the water on Thursday.

Minneapolis Park Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who was acting irrationally at the pool.

Police say they were called to the pool at 4:34 p.m. for an assault and learned that the man had placed a hand on a lifeguard and threatened to push the guard into the pool.

The suspect made other verbal threats and inappropriate comments to staff and pool visitors, police say.

Witnesses told police they saw the man put an unknown white substance into the pool, according to the police report.

The pool will remain closed as the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board works to determine the best process for testing the water.

Anyone with information about this person or who was present during the incident is asked to contact Minneapolis Park Police Sgt. Adam Swierczek at 612-230-6556.