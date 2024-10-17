Suspect wanted for killing US Navy sailor in San Diego arrested in St. Cloud

A man suspected of killing a U.S. Navy sailor in San Diego earlier this year was arrested in St. Cloud this week.

According to the San Diego Police Department, on Aug. 31, officers responded to multiple gunshots in the area of Ninth Street and F Street. Law enforcement found a man on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Albert Soto from Queens, New York, was brought to a local hospital but died from his injuries. Authorities add that Soto was a sailor in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego.

Homicide investigators determined that Soto and his friends had been involved in an altercation with a group of men inside a local nightclub. Both groups left the club and continued arguing when gunshots occurred at the intersection of Ninth Street and F Street.

The suspect group consisted of four men who were last seen running east on F Street, San Diego police say.

Investigators identified each of the men involved and determined that the shooter was 20-year-old Ta’Kari Terell Benness.

On Oct. 3, the St. Cloud Police Department stated that members of their Community Response Team began assisting the San Diego Police Department’s investigation as it was revealed there were ties to the St. Cloud area.

Officials say that on Tuesday, an arrest warrant for Benness was issued by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Diego.

Then, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., St. Cloud police arrested Benness at 10th Avenue and Second Street North. Search warrants related to the investigation were searched at homes on the 1000 block of 14th Avenue Southeast and the 1100 block of Sequoia Avenue in St. Cloud.

Benness was brought to the Stearns County Jail for the outstanding arrest warrant. St. Cloud officials add that nobody was injured during the arrest or search warrants.

The case remains an active investigation by the San Diego Police Department. They ask that anyone with additional information about the shooting should call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.