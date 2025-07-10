Suspect in deadly shooting at Boom Island arrested in Chicago

A man accused of killing a young mother and injuring several others at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis last month has been arrested in Chicago, court documents show.

According to a complaint warrant filed in Hennepin County, Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, 23, faces two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Hill-Turnipseed is charged alongside 23-year-old co-defendant Zyere Porter in the June 1 drive-by shooting that investigators believe is linked to gang activity.

A criminal complaint alleges Hill-Turnipseed arrived at Boom Island Park with Porter and another man in a Dodge Challenger to attack a gang rival. Their associate got out of the Challenger and was chased and shot before being taken to the hospital in another car.

Surveillance footage shows the Challenger left the park after the man was shot. The car returned, and a passenger, later identified as Hill-Turnipseed, is seen hanging out the window, circling around the parking lot and firing into a crowd of people.

After the gunfire erupted, one vehicle tried to leave the parking lot, but a passenger, 23-year-old Stageina Whiting, was hit. Whiting, the mother of a young child, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At least four other victims were shot, one of whom remains paralyzed in the hospital.

Charging documents state police found about 130 shell casings at the scene, including a distinct grouping of 0.40 caliber cartridge casings near where the gunman was firing from the Challenger. The bullet recovered from Whiting’s body matched those 0.40 caliber rounds.

Investigators later tracked the Challenger to Porter’s home in Spring Lake Park and found more 0.40 caliber rounds and cartridge casings inside.

Hill-Turnipseed was arrested in Chicago on a warrant related to a shooting that happened in St. Paul. Court records show he is on probation and federal parole for separate cases involving possession of a machine gun.

As of Thursday, Hill-Turnipseed was awaiting extradition from Illinois to Minnesota. Porter, meanwhile, is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on $3 million bail.