Suspect at large following police chase near Interstate 694

Authorities say they are still looking for a suspect who was able to avoid multiple law enforcement agencies Friday night.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to the area of Interstate 694 and County Road 81 around 8:40 p.m. to assist in a suspect search.

The department said a vehicle pursuit had ended in that area after metro area law enforcement was working a traffic detail on Interstate 694 and pursued a vehicle that crashed at County Road 81.

According to police, the driver then fled on foot, heading into Lakeland Park and then into the neighborhoods to the South.

A large police response ensued, including canine teams and a state patrol airship was in the area for approximately 2 hours, but the driver was not located.

A follow-up investigation will be conducted by Eden Prairie Police.