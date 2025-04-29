Survey showed Golden Valley city employees not happy with city management

A 2024 Golden Valley survey of city employees showed 90% of 126 employees who responded to a survey thought communications from city management was poor, 72% were dissatisfied and 75% are at risk of leaving the city.

The survey cost taxpayers $37,000 and the city is now conducting another survey at a cost of $20,000.

Golden Valley resident Joanie Clausen sued the city, claiming it did not respond to her data practices request for a full copy of the survey in a timely manner.

An administrative law judge agreed and fined the city $50.

Clausen told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she was disappointed to see the names of city administrators, who were criticized in the survey, blacked out from public view.

“There are people that are still working in upper management here that did not want those seen because those comments were directed at them,” said Clausen.

The city told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS no one was available for an interview, but a spokesperson said the judge ruled the questions and names of the city employees who were criticized were considered private under state law.