Surfing on the Rum River? Anoka wants to turn dam into whitewater attraction

Anoka wants you to catch some waves and surf on the Rum River.

The city is working on a project to upgrade the Rum River Dam and turn it into a whitewater attraction.

The city wants to build a pedestrian bridge and a lock for boats, along with an area where surfers could ride a standing wave while kayakers, paddleboarders and tubers float by. The project’s projected cost is around $55 million.

“I think it’s a good economic drive for the region,” Lisa LaCasse with the city of Anoka said. “It’s not just going to benefit Anoka. It might be a long shot, but it’s something that can be cool for the whole area.”

The city of Anoka is working with the Minnesota DNR and the Army Corps of Engineers on the project. If approved, the attraction could open in 2031.