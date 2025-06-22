Sunday morning shooting in Bloomington leaves man dead

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Bloomington on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of 92nd Street West at 6:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, law enforcement found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground near a driveway while witnesses tried to provide medical assistance, according to Bloomington police.

The 24-year-old victim died at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

An initial investigation indicates the victim was sitting with several men in the driveway when a fight broke out and one of the men fired a gun multiple times, striking the victim.

Police say the suspected shooter and two other men ran from the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.