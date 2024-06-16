Sunday marks 1 year since hit-and-run killed 5 young women in Minneapolis

Five young women were killed in a hit-and-run in Minneapolis exactly a year ago on Sunday.

Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sagal Hersi, 19, Siham Adam, 19, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, were killed on June 16, 2023 when a speeding driver blew through a red light near the intersection of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue, slamming into the women’s car, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police arrested Derrick Thompson, 28, shortly after.

The solemn anniversary fell on the same date as the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday, which is meant to be a time of celebration and togetherness, shared CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

“This is one of our most important times of the year. We as family come together, and it is extremely sad and unfortunate that these five families are going to be celebrating this Eid without their loved one,” Hussein said, adding that the women whose lives were cut short were leaders in their faith community.

“These young women were some of the brightest and most promising young people in our community, and for them to go out the way they did, is extremely unfortunate,” he continued.

A year later, Thompson awaits multiple jury trials related to that night.

In Hennepin County Court, he pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors are seeking a higher-than-usual sentence, citing Thompson’s extensive criminal driving record.

That trial is now scheduled for the end of the year.

In federal court, Thompson faces alleged drug and weapons violations. Court documents said a search of the rental car Thompson was driving turned up a loaded pistol with an extended magazine and more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, among other drugs.

A date for the federal trial has not been set.

Thompson remained in custody without the possibility of bail as of this report.

As criminal proceedings drag out, so does the pain for the five families, especially on the Sunday holiday, Hussein said.

“Seeing that that empty space or the empty chair on the holidays because of something that, you know, could have been prevented,” he continued.

“Many of us have not forgotten and it’s still a huge gap for us.”