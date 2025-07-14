Sun Country plane headed to Minneapolis diverted to Los Angeles after engine issue

A Sun Country airplane headed for Minneapolis ran into engine trouble and was diverted back to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after taking off early Monday morning.

The airline said Sun Country Flight 430 “experienced an issue with one engine” and landed safely back at LAX around 12:54 a.m. local time. Information from the flight tracking website FlightAware indicates the Boeing 737 was in the air for about 20 minutes before landing.

According to Sun Country, 166 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight were scheduled to take a later plane to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The replacement aircraft is expected to land in the Twin Cities around 3 p.m., according to FlightAware.