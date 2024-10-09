Study shows inhaled insulin can be just as effective as traditional methods for certain patients

Type 1 diabetes affects about 11% of the population according to the American Diabetes Association. Many people manage the disease using injections or pumps, but a new study that was conducted in part by the Mayo Clinic highlights another option for patients: an insulin inhaler.

“I feel a lot better, more energy,” said diabetes patient Jim Haertzen.

Haertzen uses an app on his phone to monitor his glucose levels and uses inhaled insulin as needed throughout the day. He says it’s been easier for him than pumps and needles.

A recent study done at 19 centers across the country, including the Mayo Clinic, showed that inhaled insulin works just as well as other forms in patients with type 1 diabetes.

Dr. Yogish Kudva with the Mayo Clinic says he hopes the findings will mean inhaled insulin becomes more common.

“Inhaled insulin has gone through various forms, but we are now in a place where it is effective and practical,” he said.

Dr. Kudva says that insurance coverage can be a complicating factor since the product is still fairly uncommon. He says every plan is different, but some patients might need prior authorization.