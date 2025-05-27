Students at Winona High School growing produce for cafeteria

It’s like science class and economics class all rolled into one.

At Winona Senior High School, students are growing their own vegetables and then serving them up in the school cafeteria.

This year, the district got a grant for several flex farms — vertical gardens that rely on mineral-rich water rather than soil.

They’ve experimented with a few different crops, like tomatoes and herbs, but have had the most success with lettuce. They are harvesting as much as 200 lbs of lettuce a month, and most of it goes straight to the cafeteria.

“What we harvested today didn’t touch dirt; it can go right to the salad bar,” said Jennifer Walters, the district’s nutrition director.

For sophomore Miriam Jackson, it’s been more about growing knowledge than the crop itself.

“It showcases to other students how this works. They are able to see the process from start to finish and eat it at lunch. They get a visual of what sustainable agriculture looks like,” Jackson said.

The program has worked so well that they are hoping to expand it to the middle school next year.