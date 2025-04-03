Student visas for 5 international students at Minnesota State terminated, president says

Student visas for five international students at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been terminated by the Department of Homeland Security, according to the school’s president, Edward Inch in a letter to the campus.

Inch states that neither the student nor the University had been notified of the change or had received any requests for information. Staff in the school’s Global Education department saw the changes while running a status check.

The letter also states that the University is monitoring the situation for its international employees as well.

Staff members are connecting affected students and employees with resources and referrals to immigration employees.

“These are troubling times, and this situation is unlike any we have navigated before,” the letter reads, in part. “I am asking for your help. These are difficult situations with many folks working diligently to respond to inquiries, support one another and our students, and advocate where possible. I ask all of you to please be sensitive to the fact that most information about the students cannot be shared due to student privacy laws. Speculation and sharing rumors is not helpful and causes additional distress and confusion.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to DHS for additional information and a comment and will update this article when a response is received.