Stronger winds threaten to spread wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A growing force of firefighters battled massive infernos across the Los Angeles area on Monday as more powerful winds moved in and threatened recent progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

Planes doused homes and hillsides with bright pink fire-proof chemicals, crews prepared to pounce on hotspots across the region and dozens of water trucks rolled in to replenish supplies after hydrants ran dry last week.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials have faced criticism over their initial response to fires that began last week. But they expressed confidence Monday that the additional firefighters brought in from around the country, as well as from Canada and Mexico, would help them turn the tide.

“We’re absolutely better prepared,” LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said when asked what will be different from a week ago, when hurricane-force winds propelled multiple fires across the parched, brush-filled region that hasn’t seen rain in more than eight months.

But Marrone warned that the strong winds could prevent airplanes from fighting the blazes from above, just as they did last week. If winds reach 70 mph (112 kph), “it’s going to be very difficult to contain that fire,” he said.

He urged residents to have pets, documents and other important items ready in case of evacuations. Other fire officials advised residents in high-risk areas to just leave home – and not wait for formal evacuation orders — if they sense danger.

That’s exactly what Tim Kang of La Crescenta did last Wednesday. Feeling sick from the smoky air and fearful of nearby fires spreading, Kang and his brothers packed up and have stayed away from their neighborhood.

“Everything just felt like, ‘Oh man, the world’s ending,’” said Kang, who’s staying with his girlfriend in Pasadena.

In less than a week, four fires around the nation’s second-biggest city have scorched more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

The National Weather Service warned of “particularly dangerous” dry and blustery weather approaching – especially on Tuesday, when wind gusts could reach 65 mph (105 kph), experts say. A large part of Southern California around Los Angeles is under this extreme fire danger warning through Wednesday, including densely populated Thousand Oaks, Northridge and Simi Valley.

Firefighters made progress over the weekend on the region’s two biggest fires – the Eaton Fire, near Pasadena, and the Palisades Fire, in a wealthy enclave along the Pacific Coast. The Eaton Fire is roughly one-third contained, while the Palisades Fire is far less contained.

Searching for victims continues

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday. At least two dozen were missing, he said.

Luna said he understands that people are eager to return to their homes and neighborhoods to survey the damage, but he asked for their patience. “We have people literally looking for the remains of your neighbors,” he said.

Checking on their homes

The slower winds over the weekend allowed some people to return to previously evacuated areas. Many had no idea if their homes or neighborhoods were still standing.

Jim Orlandini, who lost his hardware store in Altadena, a hard-hit neighborhood next to Pasadena, said his home of 40 years survived.

“The whole time I was thinking, I don’t know what I’m going to find when I get back here and after 40 years, you know, you got a lot of stuff you forget about that would disappear if the house burned down. So we’re thankful that it didn’t.”

Warnings to stay out of disaster zones

LA city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley urged people to stay away from burned neighborhoods filled with broken gas lines and unstable buildings.

She also said Monday that people should not hesitate to leave if fires are near, even without an evacuation order.

″Be ready. And you do not have to wait, you do not have to wait for the order,” Crowley said.

Just under 100,000 in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, half the number from last week.

Fighting flames on multiple fronts

Crews from across California and nine other states are helping to fight the blazes. The force includes nearly 1,400 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including crews from as far away as South Africa.

President Joe Biden said Monday that he directed hundreds of federal personnel to aid in fighting the fires and supporting survivors and hard-hit communities.

Firefighters over the weekend fought flames in Mandeville Canyon — home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities — after the Palisades Fire spread, prompting new evacuation orders. Crews continued battling there Monday before potentially strong winds could push the flames toward the famous J. Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, Disney and other celebrities and entertainment organizations have pledged millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes. Other stars — and ordinary people — have left large donations of clothing and other items along street corners in around the city.

Investigating looting, fundraising scams

Dozens of people have been arrested for looting after the wildfires. Officials are now starting to see price gouging and scams, including with hotels and short-term rentals and medical supplies, said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. Scammers are also contacting people for fake fundraising efforts.

Counting up and investigating the destruction

The fires that began Tuesday north of downtown LA have burned more than 12,000 homes, cars and other structures.

Authorities haven’t determined an official cause for any of the fires. Southern California Edison has acknowledged agencies are investigating whether its equipment may have started a smaller blaze.

A lawsuit filed Monday claims the utility’s equipment sparked the much bigger Eaton Fire. Edison did not immediately respond to a request for comment and last week said it had not received any suggestions that its equipment ignited that blaze.

AccuWeather’s early estimates suggest the fires could be the nation’s costliest ever, topping $250 billion including what’s to come in the next days.

Watson reported from San Diego and Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press journalists Jaimie Ding in Los Angeles, Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, Julie Walker in New York, Sophia Tareen in Chicago, Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, and Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, contributed.

