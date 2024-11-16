Strong winds lead to 2 separate water rescues in Kandiyohi County

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate water rescues on Saturday due to strong winds.

The first took place around 6:32 a.m. in New London Township on the Middle Fork Crow River. The sheriff’s office received a report of two stranded duck hunters who were experiencing early signs of hypothermia after their boat filled with water in wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

According to law enforcement, the hunters, aged 33 and 13, were able to get out of the boat and swim to a nearby island to call for help. The New London Fire Department arrived shortly after and brought them back to the lake access for medical assistance. Their boat was towed back to shore by the sheriff’s office.

Then, at 1:10 p.m. in Fahlun Township on Big Kandiyohi Lake, officials received report of a stranded hunter on an island after their boat sank. The 32-year-old hunter refused medical help but wasn’t able to make it back to the lake access due to his boat filling with water and sinking in wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Authorities rescued the hunter from the island and returned him safely to the lake access.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to use caution when going on the water on days with strong and unpredictable winds.