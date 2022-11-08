Strong voter turnout seen in western Wisconsin on Election Day

Early indications show voter turnout in western Wisconsin is strong on Election Day.

The parking lot was packed throughout the day at Faith Community Church, a polling place in Hudson.

Carol Sziman, a worker at the polling place, says crowds were big when they opened in the morning.

“It was probably a 30, 35-minute wait,” Sziman said. “They were already out the door at 7 o’clock waiting to get in. Some people were here about 6:30 waiting to get in.”

There are two big tight races in Wisconsin. One for U.S. Senate between incumbent Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes. The other is for Wisconsin Governor, between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.

Voters cast their ballots in Hudson, Wisconsin (KSTP).

