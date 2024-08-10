Street Art Festival bringing color, creativity to downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis will be full of color this weekend!

Artists with chalk and spray paint are taking to the streets for the annual Street Art Festival.

Street artists from all over the world are creating lifesize masterpieces along Nicollet Mall, providing people an opportunity to see art in action.

“A lot of times you don’t actually get to see art actually being produced and you just go to galleries and see finished pieces,” said Shawn McCann, a chalk artist and founder of the event. “With these chalk art festivals, you really do get to see the art come to life over the course of two days.”

McCann says the best and brightest artists are in the heart of Minneapolis doing live art. 27 world-renowned artists are using everything from chalk to spray paint to create all sorts of 3D art in a 10-foot by 10-foot block, with each one taking 15 to 20 hours to finish.

This is the sixth year for this event.

New this year, Jackalope Arts is hosting an Indie Artisan Fair as part of the festival, featuring more than 100 local artisans selling jewelry, paper goods and home decor.

“It’s really about bringing vibrancy to the community and really just bringing people out enjoying art and food trucks and shopping really in the heart of downtown,” said Meghan Gustafson with the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

The Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.