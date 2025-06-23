Straight-line winds as strong as a hurricane deal damage in Bemidji

Beltrami County has declared a state of emergency after straight-line winds clocked at over 100 mph caused a swath of damage over the weekend.

According to a county spokesperson, “millions” of trees were knocked down, hundreds of structures were damaged, and thousands of people are still without power — some households could remain that way for as long as a week.

“We heard crashing and glass breaking. We thought someone was breaking into our house because of all the trees falling down,” said Peter Sokhom, whose home was damaged.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the weekend storms.

“We are so grateful. It’s a scary thing. We are happy we had a basement and we are safe and that our family members are safe … so we are thankful for that,” said Josie Sokhom, whose home was damaged.