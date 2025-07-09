Stone Arch Bridge to reopen in August, 2 months ahead of schedule

Restoration work on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis is ahead of schedule and is planned to be reopened by early August.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) confirmed the bridge’s reopening on Wednesday, stating work on the bridge was two months ahead of its original fall 2025 deadline. August 9 will be the official reopening date, marked by a celebration at the Father Hennepin Bluff Park Bandstand, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a walk across the bridge.

Restoration work on the bridge has been ongoing since the spring of 2024, when restoration efforts started on the east side of the bridge, which connects with St. Anthony Main. The east side of the bridge reopened in the winter of 2024, following the commencement of work on the west side of the bridge, which connects to downtown Minneapolis.

Once reopened, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross the bridge unimpeded. Minor restoration work may continue after reopening, although MnDOT stated this will happen under the bridge and won’t interrupt travel in any way.