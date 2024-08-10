Stolen puppy returned to it’s owner, suspects still wanted by police

A puppy that was stolen earlier this week has been returned to its owner.

The Minneapolis Police Department shared an update on Friday, stating a person had purchased the Cane Corso puppy and later saw it had been stolen from its 78-year-old owner.

The person then contacted the police department who helped coordinate their reunion.

“The kindness of others is always a wonderful response to violence,” the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release.

Police said the suspects who stole the Cane Corso are still at large and have a new photo of an individual holding the dog.

Courtesy: MPD

The suspects are accused of knocking down the owner of the dog on August 5 at 4 p.m. and stealing the pup. The incident occurred on the 1800 block of 3rd Ave S.

Courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department

Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspects to contact policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

You can also give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers.