Stolen puppy returned to it’s owner, suspects still wanted by police
A puppy that was stolen earlier this week has been returned to its owner.
The Minneapolis Police Department shared an update on Friday, stating a person had purchased the Cane Corso puppy and later saw it had been stolen from its 78-year-old owner.
The person then contacted the police department who helped coordinate their reunion.
“The kindness of others is always a wonderful response to violence,” the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release.
Police said the suspects who stole the Cane Corso are still at large and have a new photo of an individual holding the dog.
The suspects are accused of knocking down the owner of the dog on August 5 at 4 p.m. and stealing the pup. The incident occurred on the 1800 block of 3rd Ave S.
Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspects to contact policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.
You can also give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers.