Stolen ‘Handsome Gene’ statue returned to Stanchfield business, one suspect in custody

A statue made to honor veterans was stolen from a Stanchfield business, sparking a search for “Handsome Gene” and the three suspects who stole him.

“I can’t believe someone would do something like this.”

That was the statement made Saturday by the Rush Point store in Stanchfield when they found their statue, which honors the United States’ veterans, had been stolen.

140 years old, the Rush Point Store has been a staple of the Stanchfield community for over a century, providing gasoline, live bait, liquor, groceries and snacks to the 103 people who call the AREA home.

In front of the Rush Point Store is a statue of a veteran, affectionately known as “Handsome Gene” by the store’s owners. The statue was a gift made several years ago by the previous owners’ father — whose name was Gene.

“Gene passed away several years ago,” the Rush Point Store said in their statement. “This was my memory of him. Handsome Gene is the great protector of the Rush Point Store. An Icon. A cherished memory. A reminder every day of how thankful I am for this beautiful American life I have been able to build the way I want, because of the brave men and women that fought so hard for me to do so.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning, three people were captured on camera slapping the statue, pretending to punch it, and eventually, picking it up and loading it into the back of a vehicle, stealing Gene away.

“The amount of disrespect in this entire situation blows my mind,” the store wrote. “I am at a loss for words. How the hell do you disrespect and steal an item that represents freedom and our Veterans on Independence Day?”

Thankfully, “Handsome Gene” wasn’t gone for too long. Hours after the store reported his theft, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office announced that Gene had been found and returned to the Rush Point Store.

In addition to the statue being found, the sheriff’s department said one of the three suspects who took Gene had been arrested and the car used in the theft had been impounded.

“A tremendous thank you to everyone who took the time out of their day to help bring closure to this incident,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote. “This is exactly why we have the best community on earth.”

As for the other two suspects, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to turn themselves in or face even worse consequences.

“Suspects two and three, we know who you are,” The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We know your cell phone numbers. We know your criminal records. Right now, you have the ability to control our meeting, show up at our lobby, and it will be a calm and casual interaction. Or don’t, but we’ll be coming, we promise.”