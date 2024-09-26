Stillwater Prison staff member taken to hospital over the weekend

A correctional officer at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater was taken to the hospital over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the facility did not specify why the officer went to the hospital, but said the officer was taken in an ambulance, where they were treated and released.

The facility is on lockdown “for the next few days for drug mitigation efforts.”

RELATED: Stillwater Prison staff released from hospital after potential exposure to drugs

This comes after several staff members at MCF-Stillwater were taken to the hospital last week after a potential exposure to drugs. One staff member who was experiencing symptoms was taken to the hospital by ambulance after they responded to a report of a prisoner smoking an unknown substance in his cell.

Officials say that staff member experienced lightheadedness, nausea and an increased heart rate.