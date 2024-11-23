Stillwater football player's near-death experience hopes to spark change on the football field

As football season winds down, a Stillwater High School player is grateful — not just for a good season — but for his life.

Keegan Hawke suffered sudden cardiac arrest at practice and now he’s using his own scary ordeal to help make a change for others.

“I was just like, why? Why me?” 16-year-old Keegan said. “I guess I just collapsed by my coach’s feet.”

Keegan doesn’t remember any of it; however, his mom, Katie Hawke, a Stillwater firefighter, will never forget.

“I saw there was a call at the high school; it came in as a CPR full arrest.”

She quickly found out that it was her own son.

“It was pretty traumatic in my head; I just basically made a run for it,” Katie said.

“First thing I said was, ‘What are you doing? Get up,’ and he wasn’t getting up, said Coach Matt Hemenway, who jumped into action.

“I am trying to roll him over, get his facemask off of his mouth,” Hemenway said.

Teammates were sent running for the AEDs inside the school as trainers raced to the field in a golf cart. They quickly shocked his heart to get it pumping again and started CPR.

Keegan ended up spending his 16th birthday in a coma. He was in the hospital for 11 days but is now back to being a teenager.

The Hawke family believes things could have turned out very differently if the right people with the right skills hadn’t been there to help. Now, they want to make one very important change out here on the football field.

They plan to put in a “Save station,” which is a weather-proof pod with an AED inside.

The Hawkes have raised thousands of dollars alongside the nonprofit Teddy’s Heart to install one on the sidelines of the very field where Keegan collapsed for easier access if a player or fan ever needs it.

“We got very lucky,” Katie said, as they’re hoping Keegan’s near-death experience may eventually save someone’s life.

A save station costs about $8,000 and the Hawkes have raised about $6,000 so far.

If you’d like to chip in, click here.