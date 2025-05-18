Steps for Autism works to make sure no one has to navigate autism alone

Steps for Autism in St. Louis Park looked to bring awareness and support for autism, because they say it impacts families from every walk of life.

Put on by the Autism Society of Minnesota, the event aimed to help make Minnesota a more accessible and welcoming place for autistic individuals and their families.

“We found out earlier in April that one in 31 children across the country could qualify for a diagnosis,” Ellis Wilson, the Executive Director of the Autism Society of Minnesota, said. “Actually, here in Minnesota, the number is one in 28.”

Although many are diagnosed as children, that’s not always the case. Some don’t find out until they’re adults, and others not until their own children have been diagnosed, like Feroza Mehta.

“I realized I myself am also on the spectrum. I just never knew till I was 37,” Mehta said.

Mehta’s son Aiden didn’t wait as long to be diagnosed, something that Mehta said took time for her to come to terms with.

“When I first heard he was on the spectrum, I was a little bit devastated. He was two. A year later, I realized it’s not a bad thing. It’s just that we see the world in different ways.”

Events like Steps for Autism allow them to lift each other up.

The Steps for Autism fundraiser is still ongoing; you can help support them by providing an ONLINE DONATION.