Stearns County takes another step toward building new justice center

Stearns County has taken another step towards building a new justice center.

The Board of Commissioners approved a design development last month for a new $300 million facility. The new justice center would include a jail, courthouse and sheriff’s office.

Under the plan, the county would tear down the court facility, along with the law enforcement center in downtown St. Cloud, and build the new justice center on the outskirts of town.

“The jail is out of space,” Kevin Korneck with Stearns County said. “We don’t have enough space in the courts. We’ve been studying this problem since 2010, so it’s not a new problem.”

Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske is against the project. He supports a new sheriff’s office but is against a new courthouse.

“It’s just the way we’re doing the project that doesn’t make sense,” Perske said. “It’s wasteful spending in my mind. We’re talking millions of dollars. We’re talking about the future.”

The Stearns County Board expects to approve bids on the project this summer and break ground on the new justice center next year.