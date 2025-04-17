Stearns County sheriff launches “Take Me Home” program to protect community

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office launched the “Take Me Home” program earlier this week to help people who are non-verbal or have other special needs reunite with their loved ones.

The program allows families to submit photos of their loved ones, names, along with emergency contact information to the Sheriff’s Office, which can be used by first responders to help identify the person and get them back safely.

“This allows us to serve better,” said Lt. Zach Sorenson, with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. “It allows to continue to serve with excellence.”

Lt. Sorenson said out on the streets, deputies might not know the person has special concerns, including Autism, Alzheimer’s or Down Syndrome, when they encounter someone in need, who might not be able to communicate important information to law enforcement.

“It has been proven to drastically change the outcome of a situation,” Lt. Sorenson said, about the program that started at a Florida police department.

“Grateful that they are doing this, this is going to save lives,” said Sheletta Brundidge, a Twin Cities mother, who has three children on the autism spectrum.

Brundidge is also an autism advocate, author, who also travels the country helping parents with safety information for kids who wonder—she’s given away 800 special door locks for families.

“When I do workshops across the country and talk to parents–about techniques they can use to keep their wandering autistic children safe is make sure you partner with your police departments,” Brundidge said.

This new program in Stearns County, she feels, will help officers learn more about someone they encounter and get them help.