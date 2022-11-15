Stearns County Courthouse celebrates 100th anniversary

A St. Cloud landmark is celebrating a big birthday.

A party was held Tuesday evening to mark the 100th anniversary of the Stearns County Courthouse.

“It was a statement and it was a statement of how important a court is to the community,” Stearns County Court Administrator George Lock said. “There’s a lot of brass and granite work here. No expense was spared when they put this courthouse together.”

30 years ago the courthouse appeared in the movie The Mighty Ducks.

A painting used in the movie and makeshift hockey pucks still hang on the wall of a courtroom.

Built in 1922, the Stearns County Courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.