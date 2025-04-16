Status of Stearns County board member uncertain after emergency guardianship

The future of a Stearns County board commissioner remains uncertain.

The wife of Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier was granted emergency guardianship over her husband this month. Alice Lenzmeier says her husband suffers from memory issues and mental decline, and told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she tried to have him removed from the board.

“I asked the board to resign him,” Alice said. “They didn’t say anything to me. As far as I know, they ignored it.”

KSTP reached out to Stearns County Administrator Mike Williams for Leigh’s status as commissioner, but didn’t hear back.