Statue honoring fallen soldiers installed at Blaine memorial

A statue has been added to the Fallen Soldier Monument in Blaine, completing its tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The new monument was unveiled on Memorial Day in May at Veterans Memorial Park in Blaine, featuring five granite pillars that represent the U.S. branches of the armed forces.

At the center of those pillars was a slab of stone, waiting for its final piece—a statue that was not ready in May but has since been installed.

RELATED: New memorial for veterans unveiled in Blaine

The statue depicts a soldier kneeling on the battlefield, holding a fallen comrade in their arms. It is a powerful sight that embodies the ultimate sacrifice many have made for our country’s freedom.

“We need to make sure that the sacrifice that these people have made doesn’t get forgotten,” Steve Guider, Blaine’s Veterans Memorial Park committee president, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Memorial Day.

Following its installation, Guider said words cannot describe the profound impact the statue has already made.

“To say it is absolutely incredible is an understatement.”

Veterans Memorial Park in Blaine is open to the public at 10802 Town Square Drive Northeast. The Fallen Soldier Monument, along with other memorials, can be found within the park.