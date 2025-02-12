State senators holding hearing on free school meal program Wednesday

Senators will hear testimony from educators, parents and farmers about Minnesota’s free school meal program on Wednesday.

More than 150,000,000 meals were served during the program’s first year. That is millions more to run each year than initially thought, with the total cost at about $250 million a year.

Critics of the program say students from families that need financial help were already getting free and reduced meals, only extending free meals to families who can afford them. Meanwhile, others say the free meals help students with things like behavioral problems and trips to the nurse, as well as providing new jobs in schools.

At the start of the school year, officials with Roseville Schools told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the free meals program meant serving 50% more breakfasts and 30% more lunches.

“We should be able to feed these kiddos just like we provide textbooks to all kids. We don’t charge for textbooks for some kids and provide them free for others,” said Maria Amerman, the Nutrition Services Supervisor at Roseville Schools.

While people involved in the program will speak, no public testimony will be taken on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s informational meeting began at 8:30 a.m. Check back for updates during the Midday newscast on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

RELATED: Minnesota Senate approves free school meals bill I Universal school meal bill passes Minnesota House I Free school lunch program over budget, but Walz says it’s worth the cost I Minnesota schools without kitchens can’t get free meals I Lt. Gov. Flanagan calls 1st year of free school meals a resounding success I School meals program starts taking burden off Minnesota parents I Pilot program with USDA aims to provide free school meals to more students in Minnesota I Minnesota schools can no longer give students alternate meals due to lunch debt