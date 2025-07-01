State revokes South St. Paul official’s child care license after alleged meth exposure

Minnesota officials have revoked a South St. Paul City Council member’s in-home child care license over allegations that a 3-year-old ingested meth at the program back in December.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services had previously suspended Pam Bakken’s child care license after receiving a report from Dakota County that a child in her program’s care had ingested a hazardous substance. The child’s mother told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she took her son to the hospital, where he tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The latest action, this time from the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families, permanently revokes Bakken’s license due to violations that include the maltreatment of a child and Bakken’s disqualification from working in a child care program.

A letter dated June 27 informed Bakken she can appeal the revocation, but her disqualification over “serious maltreatment” is final.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Bakken for comment and is awaiting a response.

While Bakken’s child care license is revoked, she will not face any criminal charges. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the child had ingested meth while at Bakken’s day care.

Bakken has faced calls to resign from public office, and a citizen group launched a recall campaign in April. That recall effort was later suspended, according to South St. Paul City Clerk Deanna Werner.