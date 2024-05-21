State regulators focus efforts to stop power lines from sparking wildfires

There are new questions about the state’s role in preventing power lines from sparking wildfires – this time coming from state regulators.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which sets the electric rates for the state, brought in several state agencies on Tuesday to better understand wildfire mitigation efforts.

“What are the best practices that our utilities should be doing with the increased wildfire risk?” asked Katie Sieben, Chair of the PUC.

There was broad agreement among state regulators that the treat of wildfires is a growing threat in Minnesota and around the country. And it’s putting power companies in a precarious spot.

5 INVESTIGATES has been following the issue since the devastating wildfire in Texas back in February. The Smokehouse Creek Wildfire burned more than a million acres and killed two people.

Minnesota-based Xcel Energy admits its equipment contributed to the fire.

“We’re taking that very seriously, and quite honestly, I’m proud of us for coming forward and saying that,” said Mike Lamb, Senior VP of Distribution and Gas for Xcel Energy.

The utility recently gave 5 INVESTIGATES access to its command center and in the field to see the changes it says it has made to prevent wildfires.

But on Tuesday, the spotlight turned to the state’s role.

PUC Commissioner Hwikwon Ham asked the Department of Commerce about who’s keeping an eye on utilities.

“Is there a state agency monitoring the vegetation around the transmission lines and distribution lines to make sure we are not having that issue?” asked Commissioner Ham.

Jessica Burdette, Director of the new Energy Reliability and Security at the Department of Commerce, acknowledged that her agency plays a role, but it’s “primarily a desk exercise.”

“The monitoring of actually going out and inspecting the lines is not something that we’ve been directed to do by the legislature,” she said. “The state needs to be responsive and that’s what the state has done. The Department of Commerce has responded.”

Tuesday’s discussion was billed as an educational meeting—no action was expected. However, more meetings are scheduled over the next few months that could lead to new rules governing utility operations.