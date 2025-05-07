State, Ramsey County officials recommit to sexual assault response, training

Members of the Ramsey County Sexual Assault Collaboration are expected to reaffirm their commitment to help survivors of sexual assault and also announce new commitments to enhance and improve training.

Among those expected to speak at Wednesday’s news conference are Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry, Minnesota BCA Superintendent Drew Evans, Ramsey County Public Health Director Amy Caron and others.

Wednesday’s news conference at the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. Check back for a stream and for updates.