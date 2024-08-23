State Patrol urging drivers to slow down after seeing surge in deadly crashes

The Minnesota State Patrol is urging drivers to slow down after seeing a surge in deadly crashes.

During the pandemic, the rate of dangerous driving surged, but it started to trend downward. Now, it’s headed back in the wrong direction.

“It’s pretty scary all of a sudden someone’s just flying past you, and you clam up a little bit,” Sarah, a delivery driver, said.

Sarah spends the majority of her time in the car making deliveries, but lately she said the roads are dangerous place to be.

“I get people just flying by me all the time and weaving in and out of traffic a lot,” Sarah said.

The Minnesota State Patrol explained speeding could have deadly consequences.

“That’s the hardest part of my job, is going to a family and let them know that someone lost their life due to negligence of someone else,” Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Mike Lee said.

The State Patrol is tracking the amount of deadly crashes on interstates.

This year in Minnesota, there have been 271 deadly crashes on record. That’s at least 40 more compared to the same time last year.

“Each number is a person. A life is lost tragically due to a crash, something that could have been prevented,” Lee said.

The state patrol said the top three causes of deadly crashes are speeding, impairment and not wearing a seatbelt.

The State Patrol says drivers who see erratic driving or speeding on the freeways should distance themselves from the behavior.

They also added that if the behavior is extremely concerning to dial 911 because you could prevent a future accident.