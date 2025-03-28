State Patrol: Pedestrian killed after being hit on Highway 169 near Shakopee

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning on US Highway 169 in Scott County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. at milepost 107 in Jackson Township in the southbound lanes, saying that person received fatal injuries from the crash.

The two people inside the vehicle at the time weren’t injured.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

Southbound lanes of US 169 were temporarily closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles, but had reopened by 8:45 a.m.

Check back for updates as details are provided.

