State Patrol mourning trooper killed in accident in South Dakota

The Minnesota State Patrol announced on Tuesday that Trooper Mollie McClure died in an “off-duty accident” on Waubay Lake in South Dakota on Sunday.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information in the coming days.

McClure joined the State Patrol in 2021 and served in the St. Cloud district. She was recognized in 2023 for freeing a young fawn from a fence and reuniting it with its mother.

State Patrol says McClure helped train trooper academy cadets, was a peer counselor and participated in a work group focused on increasing the number of women in the agency.

“The Minnesota State Patrol extends its heartfelt condolences to Trooper McClure’s family, friends, and fellow troopers during this profoundly difficult time. The agency stands united in support and honor of her memory,” the agency said.