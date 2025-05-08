State Patrol investigating serious injury crash in Big Lake

Authorities are investigating an early morning crash in Big Lake.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened between 172nd Street and Industrial Drive Northwest along westbound U.S. 10.

The State Patrol says the crash involved serious injuries. However, no details have been provided about the number of people hurt.

A traffic camera on Highway 10 and Trunk Highway 25 showed multiple first responders blocking lanes of traffic.

