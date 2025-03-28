State Patrol investigating fatal crash after bus hits child on a bike

The Minnesota State Patrol says one person has died after being struck by a bus early Friday morning in Anoka County.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Ambassador and Saint Francis Boulevards just before 7:30 a.m. Dispatchers tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the crash happened when a bus hit a child who was on a bike.

The State Patrol hasn’t provided any other details about the crash as of this publishing, except to say the roadway is closed as authorities investigate.

A MnDOT traffic camera showed a fire truck near Highway 47/St. Francis Boulevard NW and Pederson Drive NW.

Check back for updates.