State Patrol investigating fatal crash after bus hits bicyclist

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, it is believed a school bus was attempting to turn south onto St. Francis Boulevard from eastbound Ambassador Boulevard Northwest when it crashed into the bicyclist.

The Minnesota State Patrol says one person has died after being struck by a bus early Friday morning in Anoka County.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Ambassador and St. Francis Boulevards at 7:15 a.m. State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said the victim was a 21-year-old man.

The man was declared deceased at the scene; the sheriff’s office says no students were on the bus when the crash occurred.

According to a statement from St. Francis Area Schools, the bus involved in the accident was one of theirs.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and are fully cooperating with local and state law enforcement agencies in the investigation of this accident,” St. Francis Area Schools said.

Authorities temporarily closed the roadway during their investigation, but it had opened by 10:50 a.m.

A MnDOT traffic camera showed a fire truck near Highway 47/St. Francis Boulevard Northwest and Pederson Drive Northwest.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew at the scene saw two school buses at the crash scene.

