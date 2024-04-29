3-year-old St. Paul boy dies in Dakota County crash

A 3-year-old boy is dead and a woman is severely injured after a crash in Dakota County on Monday.

A semi-flatbed was traveling southbound on Highway 52 in Hampton Township, near Cannon Falls, around 10:30 a.m. when a Toyota Camry crossed the center line and collided with the semi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The passenger in the Toyota Camry, a 3-year-old boy from St. Paul, died in the crash. More information on his identity is expected to be released at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old woman from St. Paul who was driving the Toyota was critically injured, according to State Patrol officials.

The driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

