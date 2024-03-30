State Patrol investigating crash with injuries in Chisago County

State Patrol is investigating a crash with injuries in Franconia Township in Chisago County.

Authorities say a 42-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Highway 8 when she crossed over the center line and crashed with a Ford Taurus head-on near Valley View Lane.

Chopper 5 captured video of the two vehicles, along with a presence of state troopers.

The passenger of the Taurus, a 62-year-old man, was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Information on the driver, a 59-year-old woman, has not yet been released by officials.

The driver of the Traverse was also brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

