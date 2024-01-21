UPDATE: 5-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injury from crash in Lake Elmo Saturday, 3 others hurt

UPDATE: A report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) states a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized for a life-threatening injury after a crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo Saturday evening.

Two men in their 40s and a 10-year-old boy were also hurt.

The report states that a 2006 Ford Focus was stalled in the left eastbound lane of Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue when the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder crashed into the back of the Focus “at highway speeds” around 8:50 p.m.

State troopers then blocked the intersection and reconstructed the crash.

The girl was a passenger inside the Focus which was driven by a 43-year-old man from St. Paul. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the man’s involvement, but the report shows he was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury.

A 10-year-old boy inside the Focus was also taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The MSP report shows that the 5-year-old girl was wearing a seatbelt, while the 10-year-old boy and the 43-year-old man were not.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder involved in the crash, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, also went to the hospital for an injury described as non-life-threatening. The report shows it is unknown if alcohol contributed to his involvement in the crash, but he was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators say the road was dry at the time of the crash.