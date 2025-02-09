State Patrol amps up DWI enforcement for Super Bowl Sunday

With Super Bowl Sunday in full swing, the State Patrol is ramping up enforcement to keep roads safe from impaired drivers.

The state’s traffic safety office warned drivers not to get behind the wheel while under the influence, saying you can be arrested for a DWI even if your blood alcohol level is below 0.08.

“From 2016 to 2023, on average, there’s about 281 DUI arrests on this weekend alone for Super Bowl Sunday,” said Lt. Mike Lee of State Patrol.

Authorities encouraged drivers to have a pre-game plan to prevent drunken driving.

According to the Minnesota BCA, for Super Bowl Sunday in 2024, there were over 150 DWIs across the state.

So far, in 2025, there have been over 2,000 DWIs.

The city of Shakopee has its Sober Ride Home Program. If you’re under the influence, you could catch a free ride home from TNT Taxi or be reimbursed up to $25 from Uber or Lyft.