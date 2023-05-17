State leaders to announce settlement details Wednesday afternoon for Juul, Altria case

New details are expected to be unveiled Wednesday afternoon regarding the state’s settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul and tobacco giant Altria.

Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are set to announce the details at 1 p.m.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the settlement was reached on the day of closing arguments in the trial against the two companies.

Settlement terms have remained confidential since documents needed to be filed with the court. Before the trial, Ellison said he was seeking more than $100 million in damages.

Last year, Ellison spoke out after multiple states reached a $438.5 million settlement deal with Juul, saying Minnesota wasn’t a part of that particular settlement. He issued a statement on Twitter regarding that deal, saying in part, “We are taking Juul and Altria to trial in March 2023 – we’ll be the first state to do so – for deceiving Minnesotans about the harms of their product, esp on young ppl. We can do better in holding them accountable.”

While dozens of other states also filed lawsuits against the companies, Minnesota was the first to take the companies to trial.

